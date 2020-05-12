|
Joyce E. Gray
Richmond - Joyce E. Gray, age 75, of Richmond, Indiana, died Monday, May 11, 2020, at Reid Health.
Born July 14, 1944, in Richmond, Indiana, to Verlin Howard and Mary Frances Smith Mantooth, Joyce was a life-long resident of Richmond. She attended Richmond High School. Joyce worked as a CNA at Heritage House of Richmond and retired from Walmart as a phone operator. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Joyce enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and listening to gospel music. She had a big heart, great soul, and would do anything for anyone. Joyce was a loving person.
Survivors include her son, William Howard Handy; sister, Paula Witt; aunt, Ethel Byrd; nieces, Mary Coe, Lisa (Tracy) Holt, Loretta Thompson, and Brenda Thompson; and nephew, Charles Thompson.
She was preceded in death by her parents and nephew, James Lee Thompson Jr.
Services for Joyce E. Gray will be private. Entombment will be in the Earlham Memorial Mausoleum.
Memorial contributions may be made to: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, c/o Bishop Scott Lee, P.O. Box 1262, Richmond, IN 47375.
Published in The Palladium-Item from May 12 to May 13, 2020