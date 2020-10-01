Joyce Elaine Gerhardt Storer
Eaton, OH - Joyce Elaine (Bowers) Gerhardt Storer of Eaton, OH passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at her residence. Born near Eaton, OH, on September 19, 1931, she was the daughter of the late John M. and Edith (Ashworth) Bowers. She was a 1949 graduate of Jackson High School and a member of the Eaton United Church of Christ. Joyce farmed and worked with her first husband, Charles Gerhardt, until his death in 1989. In years following, she enjoyed working with Kramer & Kramer Auctioneers. In 1999, Joyce married Hugh E. Storer, who preceded her in death in 2011. Survived by her daughters and spouses, Julia (Tom) Hypes of Lewisburg, OH and Janet (Bill) Bowers of Eaton, OH; step-children: Nancy Newland of Wapakoneta, OH, Anne Storer of Cincinnati, OH and Hugh R. (Therese) Storer of Norwalk, OH; and sister Janice (Virgil) McDivitt of Fountain City, IN. She is also survived by three grandchildren: Angie (Chris) Cruze, Elisha Cotton, and Shawn (Lisa) Cox; six step-grandchildren: William Marc (Amanda) Bowers, Matthew (Betsy) Bowers, Ashley (Alec) Aakesson, Sarah Hewlett, Meagan (Ed) Grauel, and Jessica Storer; 12 great-grandchildren; and 2 great great grandchildren. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, 226 West Main Street, Eaton, OH with Rev. Roger Stine officiating. Interment will be held at Sugar Grove Cemetery, West Alexandria, OH. Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 from 5:00 to 8:00 pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Eaton United Church of Christ, 113 West Decatur Street, Eaton, OH 45320. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com
