Joyce Irene (Liming) Napier
Liberty - Joyce Irene (Liming) Napier, 88, passed away early Friday morning, at her residence, with her family by her side.
A Union County native, Joyce was born July 6, 1931 to Ray and Inez L. Sheets Liming, and was a 1949 graduate of College Corner High School. She married Robert (Bob) Napier on October 21, 1950 in Kitchel, Indiana (Liberty), and he survives. Aside from accompanying Bob for nearly three years in Shreveport, Louisiana as a military spouse, Union County was her lifelong home.
She attended Four Mile Church of the Brethren, and was a member of Eastern Star of Liberty, and former member of Cottage Keepers Home Economics Club.
Joyce enjoyed reading her Bible, listening to music, and playing her piano. She will be fondly remembered
for playing music publically with her father, her brothers, and her husband. Most of all, she was a very loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend.
Joyce is survived by daughters: Threasa Schwegman and her husband Steve; Tara McCreary; Tonya Dare and her husband Abe; Tammy Drudy and her husband David, all of Liberty; brothers: John Liming and his wife Jane of Liberty: Paul Liming and his wife Connie of College Corner, Ohio; sisters: JoAnn Ramey and her husband David of Liberty; Mary Esther Fites and her husband Bernie of Charleston, South Carolina; 13 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; two sister in-laws Judy and Peggy Liming and many nieces and nephews.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, a son, Robert David Napier, who passed in July of 2010; two brothers, Harold and Virgil Liming.
Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Thursday March 12, 2020, at Showalter Blackwell Long Funeral Home, Fosdick Chapel, Liberty, with the family celebrating Joyce's life. Interment will follow in College Corner Cemetery. Friends may visit at the funeral home from 1 p.m. Thursday until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Liming Memorial Fund through the Union County Foundation. For additional information and to send condolences or memories, go to ShowalterBlackwellLong.com
Published in The Palladium-Item from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020