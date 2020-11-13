Joyce L. Eales
New Paris, Ohio - Joyce L. Eales 90 of New Paris, Ohio died Friday, November 13, 2020 at Arbor Trace in Richmond, IN. Born on September 4, 1930 in Harlan County Kentucky, the daughter of the late Robert J. & Reteelia (Cooper) Owens. She had worked at Target for 14 years and in the Dillard's Children's Department in Richmond, IN. Member of the First Baptist Church in New Paris. Preceded in death by husband: Carl V. Eales in 1988; brothers: Elbert Owens in 2004, Glenn Owens in 2009 and James Owens; sister: Helen Ignatuk in 2010. Survivors: sons: Robert (Donna) Eales of Texas; Rick (Linda) Eales of Economy, IN and Carl "Ed" (Karen) Eales of New Paris, OH; daughters: Kathy (Bob) Ballard of Glendale, AZ and Carol (Keith) Hensel of West Manchester, OH; Many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Family will receive friends from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Barnes Funeral Home 109 West Main Street New Paris. The funeral service will be 2:00 PM at the funeral home with Pastor Bret Karanovich officiating. Interment will be in Spring Lawn Cemetery in New Paris. Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association
31 West Whipp Road Dayton Ohio 45449. Online condolences www.barnesfuneralhome.com
.