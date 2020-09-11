Joyce N. EilarRichmond - Joyce N. Corbin Eilar, age 93, of Richmond died peacefully Tuesday evening (September 8, 2020) at Reid Health. She was born in Richmond on July 27, 1927 to W. Burdette and Edith Wood Corbin and had lived here all of her life. Joyce and her husband had owned and operated Eilar Personnel and she had worked as a department manager for Elder Beerman. She was a member of First Christian Church where she served as choir director for several years. She had also served as choir director for Central United Methodist Church. She was a member and past president of the Altrusa Club and a member of the Richmond Literacy Coalition. Joyce was an active participant with Richmond Civic Theatre as an actor and director and was a recipient of the Theatre's Silbiger Award for continuous and significant service. She was an active and loving mother in raising her four children. Her husband, B. William Eilar, to whom she was married over 50 years, died in 1996.Survivors include her children Cheryl (Mark) Stolle, David (Jeanette) Eilar, Amy (Dan) Eilar Jellison and Nancy (Vince) Witt.Grandchildren Matt (Chrissy) Stolle, Kara (Lennie Foy) Stolle, Tasha (Kyle) O'Bryan, Leah (Zach) Holaday, Stephanie Eilar, Rachelle (Denis) Eilar-Shalina, Jaclyn Bartlemay, Daniel (Amy) Bartlemay, Becca (John Harrington) Bartlemay, Alyse Bartlemay, Gregory (Heather) Fisher, Todd R. (Meredith) Fisher. Step-grandchildren Lauren Jellison, Leah Jellison, Janna Jellison.Great grandchildren Anna and Evan Stolle, Ella and Megan Webb, Aly, Sam, Emery, Ben Peacock, Riley O'Bryan, Sydney, Harrison and Brady Hostalet, Tristan Eilar, Harper Gibson, Ella and Declan Bartlemay, Amelya, Julian, Josie Fisher, Lani Tudor, Edmund Fisher and step great grandchild Jonah Jellison; nieces, nephews and cousins.Private services will be conducted on Saturday (September 19, 2020) in First Christian Church. Rev. Cindy Ploughe will officiate. Burial will follow in Earlham Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to First Christian Church, 100 South 10th St., Richmond, IN 47374 or to Richmond Civic Theatre, 1003 East Main St., Richmond, IN 47374