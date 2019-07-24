Services
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
1937 - 2019
Joyce P. Newlon Obituary
Joyce P. Newlon

Richmond, Ind. - Joyce P. Newlon, age 82, of Richmond, Indiana, died Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at her home.

Born January 10, 1937, in Richmond, Indiana, to Tony and Mary Spurgeon Marino, Joyce was a life-long resident of Richmond. She was a successful homemaker and lifetime member of the Richmond Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses. Joyce enjoyed traveling, cooking, and spending time with her family and friends.

Survivors include her sons, Jeff (Lisa) Newlon of Centerville, Indiana, and Perry (Selah) Newlon of New Whiteland, Indiana; grandchildren, Monica (Noah) Medlen of Centerville, Lauran (Jeremy) Franklin of Liberty, Indiana, Lee Newlon of Richmond, Amanda (Joshua) Harris of Indianapolis, Indiana, Ashley Newlon of Kokomo, Indiana, and Tyler (Heather) Newlon of New Whiteland; great-grandchildren, Audrey Motte, Micah Philbeck, and Gia and Bennett Medlen; and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Newlon, the love of her life, who died May 15, 1995; parents; sister, Viola Hyatt; brother, Gerald Gossett; and longtime best friend, Gloria Conn.

Visitation for Joyce P. Newlon will be from 12:30 to 2:00 p.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home with Toby Bassnett officiating. Burial will be in Earlham Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on July 24, 2019
