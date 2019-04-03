|
|
Joyce Weimer
Lynn, IN - Joyce Marie Weimer, 86, of Lynn, IN passed away early morning, Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Reid Health of Richmond, IN. She was born December 6, 1932 in Wayne County, IN the daughter of Harry and Nora May (Tillson) Bane. She was a graduate of Greensfork High School. She was a homemaker.
She leaves to cherish her memory a son, Philip Weimer of Richmond, IN; two daughters, Peggy Ray (husband, Roy) of Lynn, IN and Janet Yost (husband, Curt) of Winchester, IN; a sister, Doris Beckley (husband, Eugene) of Lynn, IN; a half-brother, John Henson (wife, Mary) of Colorado; four grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents; a loving husband, Floyd; a son, Steve; and four grandchildren.
There will be no services. There will be no calling hours. Wilson Shook Funeral Home, Thomas Memorial Chapel of Lynn, IN has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wilsonshookfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Apr. 3, 2019