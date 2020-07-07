Joycelyn Clevenger
Cambridge City - Joycelyn Clevenger, 88 of Cambridge City, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at The Springs of Richmond where she had been a resident since October 2017. She joins her parents and beloved brother Lee Wayne, who was a Marine Jet Pilot killed in a plane crash in 1954 at Cherry Point, NC. Joycelyn was born November 18, 1931, to Wilbur and Lena Hale Clevenger. She graduated from Lincoln High School in 1949, from West Suburban Hospital School of Nursing in Oak Park, IL, in 1952, and from Wheaton College in 1954. She worked at hospitals in Henry Co, IN, and Berea, KY, before joining Wycliffe Bible Translators and working for 20 years in Africa doing literacy work in Nigeria. She shared her experiences in Africa with many groups and often had a display of Nigerian figures in her room at The Springs. She returned home to care for her parents and worked at Richmond State Hospital until retirement. She was a long time member of First Baptist Church in Cambridge City, and later joined Cambridge City Christian Church. Joycelyn was a lover of Scripture and studied God's Word assiduously. Her great joy was to teach and mentor others. She also loved God's creation, and enjoyed walks in Shrader-Weaver woods every spring and the trails in our state parks. At The Springs, she walked daily around the facility and collected interesting specimens of insects, bird feathers, leaves, rocks, etc. and had a nature display in her room. She also kept her birdfeeders filled and fought the squirrels! She was an avid reader and later listened to audio books. She was blessed with many good friends, cherished their cards and notes, and kept every one! Her friends and family appreciate the excellent care she received at The Springs, and from Asera Care Hospice the last weekend.
At Joycelyn's request, there will be no calling or memorial service. Following cremation at Marshall & Erlewein Funeral Home, there will be a private graveside service at South Lawn Cemetery in Dublin at later date.
At Joycelyn's request, memorial gifts may be given to Prison Fellowship, P.O. Box 1550, Merrifield, VA, 22116-1550 for the purpose of Prison Academies.
