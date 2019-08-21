|
|
Juanita Duffield
New Paris - Juanita Duffield, age 89, of New Paris, OH passed away Monday, August 19, 2019 at the Village Green Healthcare Center in Greenville, OH. She was born October 14, 1929 in Kentucky to the late Eugene and Mary Rebecca (Kurtz) LeMay. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband Junior D. Duffield; brother Edward Eugene LeMay; sister Lorraine Flynn; and grandson Jason Duffield. She is survived by her sons Douglas (Carol) Duffield of New Paris, OH, Dennis (Gayle) Duffield of Watauga, TX and Randy (Barbara) Duffield of New Paris, OH; grandchildren Jennifer (Arno) Springer, Jeremy (Jennifer) Duffield, Brian (Stacie) Duffield and Nichole (Matt) Scherik; 11 great grandchildren; sister Carol Ann (Darrell) Richmond of Colorado; and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019 from 12:00 noon until time of funeral service at 1:00 pm at the Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, 226 West Main Street, Eaton, OH with Pastor Paul Register officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to State of the Heart Hospice 1350 N Broadway St., Greenville, OH 45331 or First Church of God, 41 Richmond Ave., Richmond, IN 47374. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Aug. 21, 2019