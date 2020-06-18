Juanita E. Miller
Richmond - Juanita E. Miller, age 85, of Richmond, Indiana, died Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Forest Park Health Campus.
Born September 29, 1934, in Rockcastle County, Kentucky, to Elmer Luther and Emily Ethel Griffin Hale, Juanita lived in Johnetta, Kentucky, until the age of six. She then moved to Lebanon, Indiana, and later attended Lebanon High School. Juanita relocated to Richmond in 1950. She worked at Frisch's before becoming a machine operator at Belden, retiring in 1997 after 30 years of service. Juanita enjoyed quilting, bowling, cross-stitching, and crocheting.
Survivors include her sons, Randy (Sue) Miller of Chatsworth, Georgia, Richard (Linda) Miller of Greenville, Ohio, and David (Toni) Miller of Phoenix, Arizona; seven grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Marjorie Miller of Richmond and Zell Johnson and Norma Kouns, both of Lebanon; nieces, including special niece, Kathy Kirtley; nephews; cousins; and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Raymon "Pappy" Miller, who died July 31, 2004; two great-grandsons; parents; brothers, Robert (Dee) Hale, Marshall Hale, and Raynel Hale; and brothers-in-law, Jessie Miller, Lenard Johnson, and Steve Kouns.
Services for Juanita E. Miller will be private. Burial will be in Earlham Cemetery's Veteran's Field of Honor. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.
Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.