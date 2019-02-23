|
|
Juanita Jordan
Liberty - Juanita M. Cornett Jordan, 88, of Liberty, passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at Whitewater Commons Senior Living in Liberty where she had resided for five and half years.
Juanita was born in Union County, January 17, 1931, to Blanchard A. and Pearl M. Cromwell Davis. She attended school at Kitchel and Short High School in Liberty. She was a member of the Edwards Memorial United Methodist Church and had many friends in Liberty where she lived for over 80 years. Juanita had been employed as the Deputy Recorder for the Union County Commissioners from 1985 to 2000. She had also worked at the Liberty Department Store, Stant Manufacturing in Connersville, Avco in Richmond and Jay Garment in Brookville. She was a loving, special Mom to her three children and a devoted wife to Jabe Jordan (1987-1993) and Charles "Edward" Cornett (1949-1971).
Juanita is survived by her son: Donald Cornett and his wife, Janis; six grandchildren and their spouses: Shawn Daley and Lynne ; Brian Daley and Laura; Even Charles and Candice; Shawne Whitsell and Lance; Misty Lee and Jason; Erica Rouse and JR; fifteen great-grandchildren: Benjamin, Isabella, Austin Bean, Peyton and Tyson Daley; Caitlyn, Cory and Cody Charles; Mason, Morgan and Merrick Whitsell; Emily and Cole Rouse; Nathan and Noah Lee; a great-great -grandaughter: McKinsley Bean. She is also survived by a special niece: Annie Hofer and her husband, Harold. Annie's songs of worship and praise lifted "Mom" in her final days and moments here on earth. Other survivors include several sister-in-laws, nieces, nephews and cousins,
In addition to her parents, Juanita was preceded in death by her husbands: Charles "Ed" Cornett and Jabe Jordan; her daughters: Linda M. Charles and Diana L. Wright; brother: Clarence Davis; sister: Maxine Hawkins; several brother-in-laws, sister-in-laws, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Her family would like to extend their special thanks to Dr. Burkhart, Dr. Spivey, Hospice, the Staff, Nurses, CNA's, Dieticians , Activity Director , Physical Therapy and Respiratory Care of Whitewater Commons for all their care and love they gave Mom during her illness.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, February 25, 2019, at Showalter Blackwell Long Funeral Home, Fosdick Chapel, Liberty with Rev. Scott Bell officiating. Interment will following Dale Cemetery, Connersville. Friends may visit at the funeral home from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, where memorial contributions may be made to the Edwards Memorial United Methodist Church or the Parkinson's Disease Foundation. For additional information and features, go to www.ShowalterBlackwellLong.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Feb. 23, 2019