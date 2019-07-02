Judith Ann Toney



Brownsville, IN - Judith Ann Toney 74 of Brownsville died June 29, 2019 at her home. She was born September 14, 1944 to Dwight R. and Evelyn L. Koch Weevie and lived in Union County since 1967. She formerly worked for Hillcrest Nursing Home in Liberty and was a homemaker.



Survivors include five children Duane Toney, Mary L. Banning, David Toney, Mark Toney, and Justin Toney; nine grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, one brother Russell, three sisters Eva, Linda, and Rhonda, and nieces and nephews.



Her husband Thomas died in 2007. Judith is also preceded in death by; two daughters Colleen and Loretta Toney, one brother Lowell Toney, and two sisters Esther and Dawn.



Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M. Friday July 5, 2019 at Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home. Burial will be in Elkhorn Cemetery. Friends may call from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Friday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions can be given to the Riley Children's Foundation 30 South Meridian Street Suite 200 Indianapolis, Indiana 46204. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.stegallberheideorr.com. Published in The Palladium-Item on July 2, 2019