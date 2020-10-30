Judith E. Feller
Milton - Judith E. Semler Feller was born on March 13, 1931 in Fayette County to William and Ethel Semler. She was the youngest of eleven children. Since October, 2011 she had made her home at Friends Fellowship, Richmond, Indiana. On October 29, 2020 Judy went to Heaven to eternally be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
On October 5, 1948 she married J. Warren Feller. They lived in Milton on the family farm. Mr. Feller passed away on February 20, 2007.
Together Judy and Warren raised six children, Ken, twins Karen (Darrell) McCain of Milton and Sharon (Rod) Scholten of Murfreesboro, TN, Sandy (Brian) Buck/Spurgin of Milton, Bonnie Lapham of Connersville and Dennis (Melanie) Feller of Milton.
Judy was an integral part of the family farm. She helped with spring planting, fall harvest and raised a huge garden as well as fruit trees. Things she like to do included Bible study, reading, playing Bridge, baking, flowers and hummingbirds. One of her favorite jobs was to watch the grain dryer during the harvest season.
Judy was a member of Grace Baptist Church in New Castle, Indiana.
She was preceded in death by her husband, son Ken, her parents and all of her brothers and sisters.
Besides her children, Judy is survived by several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Grandma always had plenty of candy on hand when they came to visit.
A private service will be held at Waskom Capitol Hill Chapel with burial at Valley Grove Cemetery.
Condolences at www.waskoms.com