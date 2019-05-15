Services
Walker Funeral Home
248 E South St
Winchester, IN 47394
(765) 584-3231
Calling hours
Friday, May 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
East Street Congregational Christian Church
Calling hours
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
East Street Congregational Christian Church
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
East Street Congregational Christian Church
Winchester - Judith "Judy" Farlow, 80, of Winchester, passed away May 12, 2019.

She was born August 8, 1938 in Randolph County to Kenneth and Helen (Shaw) Henderson. She was a member of the graduating class of 1956 and regularly participated in all alumni events. She and her husband Bob Farlow operated Briercroft for nearly twenty years. She also attended Congregational Christian Church in Winchester and was the head of Mustard Seed Ministries.

She is survived by her two daughters, Michele (Rob) Butler of Winchester and Stephanie (Rob) Blair of Noblesville; an adopted daughter, Ruby (Steve) Smith of Grand Cayman, BWI; seven grandchildren, Jessica (James) Fry, Sarah (Tom) Evans, Elijah Butler, Reuben Butler, and Samuel Butler, Caleb (Hannah) Blair, Joshua Blair; one great granddaughter, Marigold Evans; one sister, Barbara Rooze; and several nieces and nephews.

Her husband C. Robert "Bob" Farlow, her parents, and a brother, Dick Henderson, preceded Judy in death.

A service to celebrate Judy's life will be at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at the East Street Congregational Christian Church.

Friends and family may call from 3-7 p.m., on Friday, May 17, as well as an hour before the service on Saturday at the church. Memorials may be made to the Congregational Christian Church 128 N. East St., Winchester, IN 47394.

Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerswinchester.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on May 15, 2019
