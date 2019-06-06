|
|
Judith K. Hudson
Columbus - Judith K. Hudson, age 79, of Columbus, Indiana died Saturday June 1, 2019 at her home peacefully with her family and beloved pets at her side. Born April 2, 1940 in Richmond, Indiana, to Russell E. and Helen I. Greenhoff Pierson, Judith lived in Richmond and Greenwood, IN. She was a 1958 graduate of Richmond Senior High School, then started working at the Wayne County Courthouse before marrying James D. Hudson on June 5, 1960. In the 1980's Judith had the opportunity to work in Indianapolis, IN and she accepted the challenge. She worked in a variety of positions in the Indiana State House, but retired from the Indiana Department of Transportation in 2006. Eventually James's job with NATCO ended and he too found work in Indianapolis. They relocated to Greenwood, IN and lived there till November, 2018, when they decided to move to Columbus, IN.
Judith was an avid NASCAR fan who really loved Jeff Gordon. She loved to go to musical concerts and travel log experiences with friends. But the thing she loved most, was being with her children, grandchildren, and most recently her great-grandchildren. Her most favorite activity was rocking babies!
Survivors include her husband, James, of 59 years, her two daughters, Renae Liming of Liberty, IN, Rachelle Graham (Ronald) of Columbus, IN, grandchildren, Kristen Weddle (James) of Bloomington, IN and Lauren Graham of Columbus. She also has 2 great-granddaughters and 1 great-grandson due in July. She is also survived by a sister, Phyllis Wesler (Beryl) of New Paris, OH, two nephews and their families.
She leaves behind 2 fur babies, Heidi and Thelma.
She was preceded in death by her parents, infant brother, her son Dean of Greenwood, IN, and her son-in-law Terry Liming, of Liberty, IN.
A celebration of Judith's life will be held at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church: 121 South 18th Street in Richmond. Friends may call from 3:30 p.m. until service time at the church. All are welcome to join in food and fellowship following the service.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Union County Cancer Association, PO Box 294, Liberty, IN 47353.
Services have been entrusted to Meredith-Clark Funeral Home in Morgantown. Condolences may be sent to the family in honor of Judith at www.meredith-clark.com
Information: 812.597.4670
Published in The Palladium-Item on June 6, 2019