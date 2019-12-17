|
Judith "Judy" Ray Walter
Judith "Judy" Ray Walter, 73 of Fort Wayne, passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019 after a brief illness. She was born on Friday, May 10, 1946 in Richmond, Indiana to very proud parents, the late Prentice "Ray" and Margaret "Peggy" Koger. Judy graduated in 1964 from Richmond Senior High School and later attended Ball State University. She worked at Waterfield Mortgage Company for over 30 years as Senior Vice President of Human Resources. She was responsible for payroll for thousands of people all over the country and was a good friend to everyone she came in contact with. For the past several years, she worked for Aging and In-Home Services of Northeast Indiana. Judy was a voracious reader and often read one or two books a week. She loved music, especially The Beatles. She also enjoyed and was proud of the beautiful flowers and garden that her husband grew for her. She loved spending time with her daughters and granddaughter, who all inherited her strong will, her sassiness and her ability to find humor when times were tough. Judy was generous of spirit, always thinking of others and making sure they knew they were loved. She is survived by her beloved husband and best friend of 39 years, Ronald "Chuck" Walter; daughters, Melissa (Gary Moen) Manier, Monica (Gilbert) Hale, and Molly Manier; son, Marc Manier; granddaughter, Alexandra Judith Hale; brother, Steven (Kay) Koger; brother in-laws, Tim (Sally) Walter, Mike Walter, Dennis (Karen) Walter, and Patrick (Margaret) Walter; sister in-laws, Ann (Jim) Michelle, Cindy (Sam) Collins, and Lisa Walter; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins who loved her dearly. A funeral service will be held at 11 am on Friday, December 20, 2019 at the Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals 6810 Old Trail Road Fort Wayne, Indiana 46809 with visitation one hour prior. Visitation will also be held from 3-7pm on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Aging & In home services. Condolences can be left online at www.elzey-patterson-rodakfh.com. "Though I know I'll never lose affection for people and things that went before, I know I'll often stop and think about them. In my life, I'll love you more."
