Judy A. Canterbury
Cambridge City - Judy A. Canterbury, 70, of Cambridge City, died at her home on Friday, October 25, 2019, following a brief illness. She was born in Loudon, TN on March 2, 1949 to Eules and Naomi (Lynn) Lambert and lived most of her life in Wayne County.
Judy was a 1967 graduate of Lincoln High School, a 1968 graduate of Miami Jacobs and a 1988 graduate of IVTC. She was a long time employee of Sanyo and most recently was an employee of Shell Service Station. Judy was a "people person". She enjoyed talking with family and friends. She was a rock collector and an avid reader with a large book collection. Survivors include her mother, Naomi Doty; 2 sons, Bryan Canterbury (Diane) and Joseph Davis (Kristin); 3 grandchildren, Wendy Canterbury, Sunny Canterbury and Garrett Meade; 4 step-grandchildren, Alyssa Roark, Kali Hetisimer, Chloe Hobbs and Brayden Hobbs; 2 siblings, William Lambert (Mona) and Anita Doty and 4 step-siblings, Bobby Doty, Mike Doty, Patty Lacy and Debbie Mack; a nephew, Tony Lambert and a great-niece, Rhianna Lambert. She was preceded in death by her father, Eules Lambert; her step-father, Joe Doty; a grandson, Layne Davis and a niece, Harley Downing. In accordance with Judy's wishes, there will be no public services.
Culberson Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.culbersonfh.com
Published in The Palladium-Item from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019