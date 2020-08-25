Judy K. PaulLiberty - Judy K. Paul, 75, of Liberty, died August 19, 2020, at Indiana University Hospital, in Indianapolis.Judy was born August 23, 1944, in Richmond, to Ernest and Margaret Nancy Parish Stinson. She was a graduated from Short High School with the class of 1962. Judy was member of the First Presbyterian Church of Liberty, she was an avid reader, and she greatly enjoyed going to the Library. Judy enjoyed traveling with her husband, Jerry, especially to the western part of the United States. Judy loved cats and was a proud I.U basketball fan especially the "Bobby Knight" era. Judy was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend. She will truly be missed by all who knew her.Judy is survived by her husband: Jerald "Jerry" Paul; son: Justin Paul of Liberty; daughter: Janelle Paul of Liberty; and several nieces and nephews.Judy was preceded in death by her parents, brother: Ernest Stinson Jr., and two sisters: Elaine and Marian.Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Friday, August 28, 2020 at Showalter Blackwell Long Funeral Home, Fosdick Chapel, Liberty. Memorial contributions may be made to the Union County Public Library. Friends may visit at the funeral from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service.