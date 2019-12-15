|
|
Judy Wood
Orange - Judith Ann Wood, 88, passed away Saturday morning December 14, 2019 at Caroleton Manor in Connersville, Indiana. A daughter of the late Merle and Ruby E. (Davis) Shepler, Judy was born in Connersville on August 25, 1931. She attended Union County schools. Judy married the late Raymond T. "Grinny" Wood in Brookville on May 15, 1948. Together they raised the five "Woody Boys" on the family farm in Columbia Township, West of Alpine. Judy and her husband moved to Orange in 1986. They both were CB radio enthusiasts, known by the handles "Flatrock" and "Mushroom". A homemaker, Judy had worked at the Nulltown Grocery while her boys were growing up and then at D& M- Rack Plant until its closing. She liked to be outside, working in her yard and mowing the lawn. In her leisure, Judy enjoyed sewing and playing cards with friends and family. Judy's family would like to thank daughter in-law, Lynn and granddaughter, Tonya Nichols for the special care they gave Judy during her stay at Caroleton Manor.
Survivors include 5 sons and their spouses, Donald and Betty of Indianapolis, Ronald and Pam of Connersville, Toby and Sherry of Glenwood, Ray and Lynn of Connersville, Jeffery and Dee of Austin; 12 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren; 5 great-great grandchildren; 1 sister, Connie (husband, Bob) Barrett of Richmond; nieces and nephews.
Judy was preceded in death by her husband on January 18, 2000; 2 great grandsons, Nicholas Wood and Dylan Bentley; 6 siblings, Thomas Davis, Iona Monzell-Fisher, Robert and Gerald Ivan Shepler, Peggy J. Atwell and Patricia Rose Sizelove.
Following cremation, the family will receive friends at Marshall & Erlewein Funeral Home, Dublin from noon until 2 p.m. on Friday December 20, 2019. Burial will follow at Dunlapsville Cemetery at 3 p.m..
Published in The Palladium-Item from Dec. 15 to Dec. 17, 2019