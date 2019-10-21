|
|
Julia M. Granger
Centerville - Julia M. Granger, 80, of Centerville, passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at Reid Health in Richmond. She was born on March 27, 1939, in Fayette County, Indiana, and is the daughter of Dewey N. Border and Edith N. May. On July 2, 1966, she married F. Duane Granger at East Side United Methodist Church.
Julie graduated from Orange High School in 1957. 4-H was a passion for her in her youth. She received a scholarship to the Indiana Central University, now the University of Indianapolis, for her accomplishments in 4-H. Julie had been a member of the Governor's Youth Council and served as President of the Fayette County District of the Sunshine Society of High Schools in Indiana, as well.
Julie had worked as an executive secretary for Hugh B. Russell attorney office, Donald M. Mosiman attorney office, and Philco-Ford Corporation in Connersville. With her husband, she owned and operated a farm in western Fayette County from 1970-1986, The Bottle Shop in Centerville from 1984-1995, and Santi-Cruise Refuse Service from 1986-1995.
A note from her daughters: Mom was a completely selfless and loving mother. She was extremely kind and witty. Mom was a gifted, self-taught artist but quite modest about her abilities. Nature was her happy place. She invited us into that beautiful world of trees, trickling creeks, kindness to all animals, wildflowers, sunsets, lightning and the smell of rain. It was one of her greatest gifts to us. Mom frequented libraries to find books on art techniques, nature scenes, kittens and other animals. She was at the top of her class in school and she loved teaching us vocabulary. Mom lived through tough times and remained positive, generous and grateful. She chose hospice and was not afraid to die. She had complete faith in our loving God and Christ our Savior. We respected mom's wishes. Her smile lit every doorway of our lives and for all these things we are eternally grateful.
Julie is survived by three daughters, Donna (David) Ashcraft, of Richmond, Linda Gray, of Centerville, and Teresa (Chris) Sexton, of McCordsville; her sister, Evelyn Moffett; eight grandchildren, Sabrina Wood, Seth Wood, Josh Tanner, Megan Gray, Danielle Gray, Emerson Gray, Lily Sexton and Ray Sexton, and six(?) great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; many loving friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, as well as her sister, Carol Short, brothers-in-law, Howard Moffett, Paul Short and Ray Granger, nieces Carla Granger and Heather Short, and her mother-in-law Helen Hornung Granger.
Visitation for Julie will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2019, from 3:00pm until 8:00pm at Urban-Winkler Funeral Home, Connersville. The funeral service will be on Friday, October 25, at 11:00am, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Springersville Cemetery. Donations to the Cope Environmental Center in her memory would be a lovely gesture. To sign the online guestbook or send the family a personal message, please visit www.urbanwinklerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019