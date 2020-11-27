1/1
June Brooks
June Brooks

Fountain City - June Brooks, 93, passed away on Friday November 27.

She was born June A. Kutche in Richmond, Indiana, on June 28, 1927, the daughter of James G. & Florence H. Parr Kutche. She was a homemaker and formerly worked at Richmond Baking Company.

June will be missed by her daughters, Judy Pierce and Mary Cox & husband, Dan; sons, Robert "Bobby" Brooks, Jr., Tom Brooks, and James "Jimmy" Brooks; 8 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; sisters, Gloria Jacobs and Joyce Ach; brother, Donald Kutche; and several nieces & nephews.

June was preceded in death by her parents, husband of 45 years, Robert C. Brooks, Sr. in 1999; sons, Michael Wall and Gene Brooks; daughter-in-law, Donna Brooks; sisters, Jeanette Reese and Dorothy Kilgus; brothers, Bill Kutche and Star Kutche.

A private service will be held at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, December 1 at the Smith-McQuiston & Webster Funeral Home, with interment in Glen Haven Memory Gardens.

Memorial contributions are encouraged for the Alzheimer's Association, 50 E. 91st St., Suite 50, Indianapolis, IN 46240.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithmcquistonwebster.com .




Published in The Palladium-Item from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1, 2020.
