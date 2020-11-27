June Brooks
Fountain City - June Brooks, 93, passed away on Friday November 27.
She was born June A. Kutche in Richmond, Indiana, on June 28, 1927, the daughter of James G. & Florence H. Parr Kutche. She was a homemaker and formerly worked at Richmond Baking Company.
June will be missed by her daughters, Judy Pierce and Mary Cox & husband, Dan; sons, Robert "Bobby" Brooks, Jr., Tom Brooks, and James "Jimmy" Brooks; 8 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; sisters, Gloria Jacobs and Joyce Ach; brother, Donald Kutche; and several nieces & nephews.
June was preceded in death by her parents, husband of 45 years, Robert C. Brooks, Sr. in 1999; sons, Michael Wall and Gene Brooks; daughter-in-law, Donna Brooks; sisters, Jeanette Reese and Dorothy Kilgus; brothers, Bill Kutche and Star Kutche.
A private service will be held at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, December 1 at the Smith-McQuiston & Webster Funeral Home, with interment in Glen Haven Memory Gardens.
Memorial contributions are encouraged for the Alzheimer's Association
, 50 E. 91st St., Suite 50, Indianapolis, IN 46240.
