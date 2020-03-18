|
June "Baby" Emma Piehe Kurtz
Richmond - June was born June 17, 1933 in Richmond, Indiana. She was the mother to Tonya (Franklin) Hart of Richmond, John (Sharon) Kurtz of Naples, FL.
We are grateful for the loving and compassionate care provided by Ambassador Health and Reid Health Hospice during her final days. She referred to you all as her angels.
June was a hardworking single mother. She previously worked at O'Malys Department Store, Hirst Heating. She also helped her son John and Sharon with booking keeping during the time the owned Little Sheba's. She loved her family; she enjoyed her plants and flowers; she made the best cabbage rolls.
June will be greatly missed by her surviving family members- her mother Helen Pence (107yrs), two sisters Pat, Marlene Pence, two brothers Robert Pence, Gene Piehe, six grandchildren Melissa Hart, John Kurtz III, Dylan Kurtz, Brandon Kurtz, Danielle Minor and Annette Wadsworth.
June is preceded in death by her son Mark Kurtz, father Homer Piehe, one brother Raymond Russell and her granddaughter Christy Hart Ross.
Junes request was to be cremated with no public services and to have her cremated remains spread near her son's home in the Gulf of Mexico. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.stegallberheideorr.com
Published in The Palladium-Item from Mar. 18 to Mar. 22, 2020