June Hay
Richmond - June Hay, 94, passed away peacefully in her home on Saturday evening, August 1.
She was born Marilyn June Watts in Jackson Township, Preble County, Ohio, on May 23, 1926, the daughter of Charles W. & Hazel W. Cail Watts, both of whom preceded her in death. June was a 1944 graduate of Campbellstown High School and had retired from Perfect Circle/Dana after 34 years of service. She attended Fairview Baptist Church. June was a very active league bowler in her younger days and always enjoyed her flower gardens.
June will be missed by her nieces, Brenda Dryden, Reva Hartman & husband, Rick, Shirley Smith and Jackie Harvey & husband, Don; nephew, Kevin Watts & wife, Kathy; several grand-nieces and grand nephews; and brother-in-law & sister-in-law, Dennis & Venus Hay. She will also be missed by her feline companion, Oscar.
In addition to her parents June was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Robert Hay, on January 21, 2003, nephew, David Watts and brothers, Wendell Watts and Larry Watts.
Visitation for June will be from 10:00 am-Noon on Wednesday August 5, at the Smith-McQuiston & Webster Funeral Home, 321 US 27 South, Fountain City.
Funeral services for June will begin at Noon on Wednesday, August 5, with interment following in Willow Grove Cemetery.
In order to keep everyone safe and healthy, the funeral home respectfully request that visitors wear masks and observe physical distancing guidelines during visitation.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Help The Animals, PO Box 117, Richmond, IN 47374.
