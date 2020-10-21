June Lewis
Fountain City - Mrs. June A. Lewis, 84, passed away peacefully on Tuesday afternoon, October 20.
She was born June A. Fackson in Richmond, Indiana on March 13, 1936, the daughter of Carter & Loma Goens Fackson. June was a 1954 graduate of Whitewater High School.
After a semester at IU, June began a career as a receptionist. She worked at Reid Memorial Hospital from 1954-64 and in the office of Dr. Weitemyer from 1964 until 1980.
She married Robert M. "Bob" Lewis in August 1969. They shared 38 years of marriage before his death on October 14, 2007.
June was a faithful member of Lifespring Church and was a part of the Golden Years Fellowship. She always enjoyed attending the sporting events and activities of her nieces & nephews. Her family fondly remembers her readiness to capture memories with her camera. She was always willing to help others and pitch in whenever and wherever there was a need. She loved reading and learning about new things. Her trademark peanut brittle was a welcome Christmas treat to family and friends. In her younger years, June enjoyed bowling. She also loved gambling and playing cards.
June will be missed by her sister, Calmetta Hurd; three nieces, Kathy Pollock & husband, Andy; Kelley Brown & husband, Lance; Gina Harmon & husband, Cliff; nephew, Keven Hurd & wife, Karen; three great-nephews, three great-nieces and three great-great-nieces.
June was preceded in death by her parents, husband, one brother, Elmer Eugene Fackson & wife, Marilyn; and sister, Joan Fackson.
Visitation for June will be from 4-7 p.m. on Saturday, October 24, at the Smith-McQuiston & Webster Funeral Home, 321 US 27 South, Fountain City.
Funeral services for June will begin at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 25, at Lifespring Church, 5600 US 27 North, with visitation at the church one hour prior to services. Interment will follow in Willow Grove Cemetery.
In order to keep everyone safe and healthy, the funeral home and church staff respectfully requests that visitors wear masks and observe physical distancing guidelines during visitation.
Memorial contributions are encouraged for Lifespring Church, 5600 US 27 North, Richmond, IN 47374.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithmcquistonwebster.com
