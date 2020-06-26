Junior Anderson
Williamsburg - Mr. Junior Anderson, 90, formerly of Williamsburg, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, June 25.
He was born Fred A. Anderson, Jr. in Wayne County, Indiana on March 3, 1930 to Fred A. Sr. and Aletha Ruth Bryan Anderson. He was raised in the Williamsburg community and attended Williamsburg High School. He married the former Glenna Ruth Davis on October 11, 1946. They were blessed with six children and 59 years of marriage before her death on November 27, 2005.
Junior began working at the former Crosley Manufacturing in Richmond. After 3½ years, he began installing milking parlors for Cliff Duke and also farmed. He later worked at Perfect Circle for 11 years before opening Anderson's Service Station in Williamsburg, which he operated for 11 years. He later operated JR's Gutter Services in Fountain City, which is still in business. Junior loved spending time outdoors and cheating at cards. He was a long-time member of the Family Diner Liar's Table gang that braved the winter weather every year to wish Northeastern students a MERRY CHRISTMAS as they kicked off their Christmas Break.
Junior will be missed by his companion and caregiver, Linda Freese; daughters, Ruth Anderson; Luanne Michael & her husband, Joe; son, Ronnie Anderson & his wife, Sandy; daughter-in-law, Pam Anderson; his sisters, Bernetta Jeffries and Yvonne Lanter; brothers, Roger Anderson and Bill Anderson; 15 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Junior was preceded in death by his parents, wife, daughter, Pamela Anderson; sons, Kenton Anderson and Larry "Bean" Anderson; brothers, Terrence Anderson and Jack Anderson.
Junior's life will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 29 at the Smith-McQuiston & Webster Funeral Home, 321 US Highway 27, Fountain City, with Rev. Ken Wooden officiating. Interment will follow in Williamsburg Cemetery.
Family and friends may gather from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, June 28, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are encouraged for the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or online at www.stjude.org.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.