Richmond - Junior McKinney, age 73, of Richmond, Indiana, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Reid Health.



Born February 16, 1946, in Connersville, Indiana, to Delbert and Bessie Fox McKinney, Junior was a 1964 graduate of McKee High School in McKee, Kentucky, and earned his pastoral degree from Baptist Bible College in Missouri. He served in the U.S. Air Force. Junior retired from Eagle Industries in Greenwood, Indiana, and had previously worked at Natco for several years. He was a member of Living Faith Church of God. Junior enjoyed watching FOX News, mowing his grass and taking care of his yard, sitting on his front porch listening to Cincinnati Reds games on his AM transitor radio, and watching the Colts play. He was a loving father and strong man of faith, who believed in the importance of raising his children in the church. When his children were young, Jesus was considered the fifth member of the family, and they valued their family Bible study each night. Junior was a kind man, who would do anything for anyone.



Survivors include his wife of 11 years, Patricia Maas McKinney; children, Brian (Shelley) McKinney of Anderson, Indiana, and Lisa Collett of Richmond; stepdaughter, Kim (Ed) Harry of Connersville; grandchildren, Megan (Cory) Dewitt of Carmel, Indiana, and Allison McKinney of Indianapolis, Indiana; step-grandchildren, Kyle and Cody Harry, both of Connersville; siblings, Mike (Brenda) McKinney of McKee and Bonnie (Dan) Collins of Sterling Heights, Michigan; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.



He was preceded in death by his first wife of 41 years, Vernita White McKinney, who passed away December 23, 2006; son-in-law, Roland Collett; parents; and seven siblings.



There will be no public services for Junior McKinney. Private interment will be in Earlham Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.



