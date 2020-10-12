Junior Smith
Bentonville - Merida Smith Jr., 89, passed away Friday morning October 9, 2020 at Flatrock River Lodge in Rushville, Indiana. A son of Merida and Fannie (Jones) Smith Sr., Junior was born in Germantown, Indiana on May 14, 1931. He attended Lincoln High School and was raised in the Western Wayne community. He and his wife Thelma have made their home in Bentonville for the past 65 years. They were married in Dublin at the parsonage of Rev. Richard Rahrar on March 4, 1950. Junior loved the Lord and attended Calvary Baptist Church in Connersville. He was a devoted husband and father and enjoyed visiting with people. Junior had worked at D & M and Ford in Connersville but his love for the outdoors lead him to a career in logging, working as a timber buyer. He always kept some livestock around, raising cattle, hogs and sheep.
Survivors include his wife of 70 years, the former Thelma Brown; their daughter, Amy and her husband Mike Brattain of Cambridge City; 2 grandchildren, Samantha (Nathan) Dungan of Cambridge City and Cory Brattain of Washington DC; 3 great grandchildren, Carter Isaacs, Emersyn and Samuel Dungan; 1 sister, Maude Moon of Reno, Nevada; several nieces and nephews.
Junior was preceded in death by 4 siblings, Lucinda Miller, Charles and Ralph Smith and Thelma Sue Johnson; 2 half -sisters, Eva Stewart and Leona Davidson.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday October 13, 2020 at Bentonville Cemetery. Junior's brother in-law, Phil Mahoney will officiate.
Memorial contributions can be made to Gideon's International- P.O. Box 97251/ Washington DC 20090-7251.
Marshall & Erlewein Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements, where online condolences can be made at www.marshallanderleweinfuneralhome.com