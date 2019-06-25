Services
Community Family Funeral Home - Richmond
101 West Main Street
Richmond, IN 47374
765-983-2040
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Community Family Funeral Home - Richmond
101 West Main Street
Richmond, IN 47374
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
6:00 PM
Community Family Funeral Home - Richmond
101 West Main Street
Richmond, IN 47374
Justin James Jones Obituary
Justin James Jones

Fort Wayne, IN - Justin James Jones age 38, passed away at his residence on June 19, 2019. He was born January 19, 1981, to Dennis Jones and Lesia Moore Duke, in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Justin was a FFA Member during high school; he graduated with the class of '99 at National Trail High School. He was currently employed at Faurecia in Fort Wayne. Justin was an active four year member of the Salvation Army. He enjoyed golfing and fishing with his dad, grandpa and his friends from the Salvation Army.

He leaves to cherish his memory; his mother: Lesia Moore Duke; two sisters: Sarah Dill and Lynsey Duke, both of Richmond; niece: Kearstin Allen of Richmond; nephew: Kyle Allen of Lynn; and several aunts; uncles and cousins. He also leaves behind a special friend: John Glenn.

Justin is preceded in death by his father and his grandparents.

The family wishes to give special thanks to Michael and Ava Warren and the Salvation Army ARC of Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Funeral services will be held at Community Family Funeral Home, 101 West Main Street, Richmond, IN, on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at 6:00 PM, with Pastor Envoy Steven McNary officiating. Family and friends may visit Thursday one hour prior to the service. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Send online condolences to www.communityfamilyfh.com
Published in The Palladium-Item on June 25, 2019
