|
|
Karen Estes Dixon
Richmond - Karen Estes Dixon, 62 year old, passed away peacefully in Louisville, KY Hosparus unit on February 23, 2019. Survived by parents Charles and Grace Estes; husband Michael Dixon; children Michael Thurston (Tiffany), Isaac Scoggins and Ashley Dixon; grandchildren Sydney Thurston, Ethan Thurston and Memory Lanie Scoggins; sisters Anita Estes and Patricia Estes; niece Mikaela Estes; great nephew Elijah Estes and great nieces McKynli Estes and Kennidi Wilson.
She graduated from Richmond Senior High School in 1974 and lived most of her adult life in Texas until returning to Richmond, IN in 2010.
Karen enjoyed reading, collecting cookbooks and working outside. She was a faithful volunteer at Northside Church of Christ clothing bank and food pantry as well with the Christmas toy give away.
A memorial service will be held for Karen at 2:00 pm, Saturday April 13, 2019, at Northside Church of Christ, 1962 Chester Boulevard in Richmond, Indiana.
Family request that in lieu of flowers that donations be made to Northside Church of Christ food pantry.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Apr. 7, 2019