Karen J. Wallace

Karen J. Wallace Obituary
Karen J. Wallace

Richmond, IN - On Friday, November 1, 2019, Karen J. Wallace, loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great grandmother passed away at the age of 67.

Karen was born on December 16, 1951, in Dayton, Ohio, to W. Eugene and Patricia (Russell) Anthony. She attended Sinclair Community College for Early Childhood Education. She married the love of her life, the late Michael Wallace on March 11, 1992.

Karen kept herself busy with family and friends after retirement from Country Club Apartments as a housekeeper. Her hobbies included: an avid NASCAR fan and Treasurer for Interfaith Apartments. She was known for her quick wit, her kind spirit, her infectious laugh and smile. Karen will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her two children: Kelly (Sean) Jarvis and Kent (Melissa) Perdue; her three grandchildren: Anissia Jarvis, Devin and Johnny Perdue; one great granddaughter: Calliope; her sister: Carol (Earl) Kenworthy; two brothers: Mark Anthony and Jeff (Debbie) Anthony; along with several cousins; nieces and nephews.

Karen is preceded in death by her late husband, Michael Wallace; her parents; and a brother: Michael Anthony.

Funeral services will be held at Community Family Funeral Home on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at 1:00 PM, with Pastor John Jeremiah Edminster officiating. Family and friends may visit Thursday at the funeral home beginning at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the American Diabetes Association, 644 Linn Street, Suite 304, Cincinnati, Ohio, 45203. Send online condolences to the family via the guestbook at www.communityfamilyfh.com
Published in The Palladium-Item from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019
