Karen Plyley
Richmond - Karen Plyley 81 of Richmond passed away December 24, 2019 at Golden Living Center Golden Rule after a long illness. She was born May 17, 1938 in Liberty, Indiana to Ralph and Mary Barnard Snyder and lived in this area most of her life.
She was a homemaker.
She is survived by her three children Larry Randall (Sandy) Plyley, Clinton Lee (Pam) Plyley, Tammantha Sue Plyley Snyder, four grandchildren Michelle Karen (Peter) Ng, Cory Scott (Brittany) Rush, Courtney Raye (Mike) Polley, Derek Plyley, several great grandchildren, one brother Rondal Snyder of Liberty, one sister Sally Roach and several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband Larry Lee Plyley who died in 2017.
Services will be Private and at the convenience of the family. Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home is handling the arrangements
Published in The Palladium-Item from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019