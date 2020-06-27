Karen R. Wright



Karen R. Wright, 70, passed away on Thursday, June 25.



Karen was born in Wayne County, Indiana, on January 15, 1950. She was the middle of Rex and Waneta Smith Johnson's seven children. She grew up in the Williamsburg community, her home for most of her years. She attended Williamsburg and Webster-Williamsburg schools and was a proud member of the first graduating class at Northeastern High School in 1968. She graduated from Indiana Business College in Indianapolis. She then earned a bachelor's degree in English from Ball State University in three years.



Karen held herself to the highest standard at all she did, including her time at the City of Richmond Parks, City Controller and Purchasing departments in the 1980s and the guidance department at Northeastern High School in the 1990s. She retired after more than a decade at Indiana University East, where she served as the administrative specialist for the tutorial services and academic affairs departments and earned the Staff Council Employee of the Year in 2006. She also held positions at Blue Cross/Blue Shield in Indianapolis, and locally at Ayr-Way, Ivy-Tech and in Wayne County government offices.



Karen is deeply missed by her husband of 47 years, Robert Wright; son, Kyle Wright & his wife Sunny; daughter, Amy Wright & Ebony Davis; beloved grandson Kyson Wright; sisters Sandra Weber, Cheryl Haynes, Jane Stephens and Beth Underwood; brothers Stan Johnson and Stephen Johnson; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.



Karen enjoyed a wide range of activities, particularly reading, crocheting and cross-stitching. She spent recent months reading her way through a list of classic books. She hand-crafted a valued family possession, a cross-stitched depiction of Robert's family homestead. Karen embodied competitiveness and loved to play - and win - in board games with family and friends. She played, coached and officiated volleyball for many years. She devotedly supported her family members' activities, pursuits and dreams. She never missed Bob, Amy and Kyle's basketball games and tennis matches or Kyson's piano and choral concerts.



Karen's life will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 1 at the Northeastern High School gymnasium, 7295 U.S. 27, Fountain City. Family and friends may visit from 4 to 6 p.m. A family memorial service will follow the visitation time. Karen's family respectfully asks that visitors please wear masks and observe physical distancing guidelines in order to keep all safe.



The family wants all to stay safe and invites those who are not able to attend the service to send electronic messages, video messages, photos and remembrances to 979-571-7559 and 317-258-6903 or alwright3@hotmail.com and kjwright28@yahoo.com.



Karen was a kind and generous person who contributed to many causes. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made in her name to First Bank Richmond, 2499 Chester Boulevard, Richmond, IN 47374 to establish the Karen R. Wright Scholarship Fund for future Northeastern graduates.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store