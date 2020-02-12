Services
Girton- Schmidt -Boucher Gard Funeral Home
226 W. Main St
Eaton, OH 45320
(937) 456-3333
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Prices Creek Old German Baptist Brethren Church
Eldorado, OH
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Prices Creek Old German Baptist Brethren Church
Eldorado, OH
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
Prices Creek Old German Baptist Brethren Church
Eldorado, OH
Eldorado, Ohio - Karl L. Bowman, age 89, of Eldorado, OH passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the Prices Creek Old German Baptist Brethren Church, Eldorado, OH. Burial will immediately follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 14, 2020 from 2:00 to 5:00 pm and 6:00 to 8:00 pm at the church. Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, Eaton, OH is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020
