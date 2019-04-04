|
|
Karl Fredrick Dingwerth
Elsmere, KY - Karl Fredrick Dingwerth, 75, died Sunday, March 31, 2019 at his home. He was born March 10, 1944 in Richmond, Indiana to Alfred and Lola Mae Spotts Dingwerth and lived most of his life in Fountain City, Indiana.
A 1963 graduate of Fountain City High School and a veteran of the Vietnam War, he was a retired employee of Dana Corporation. Karl was active serving the Fountain City community as a volunteer fireman, Jaycees and a member of the Fountain City Friends Meeting. He enjoyed farming and was known for his mechanical ingenuity.
He is survived by two sons, Shaun Thomas Dingwerth of Richmond, Indiana, and Todd (Jaclyn) Dingwerth of Seffner, Florida. He leaves a special companion, Kimbrly A. Barker, Elsmere, Kentucky, a brother, Donald Dingwerth, Richmond, Indiana and a sister Carolyn (Dave) Baldwin of Lynn, Indiana, four grandchildren, Gina Stewart, Alexis (Dalton) Chesser, Jeremiah Dingwerth and Lorenzo Dingwerth along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
There will be a celebration of the life of Karl Dingwerth on a future date to be announced by the family. Memorial contributions may be sent to the Richmond Art Museum, P.O. Box 816. Richmond, Indiana 47375.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Apr. 4, 2019