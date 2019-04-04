Resources
More Obituaries for Karl Dingwerth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karl Fredrick Dingwerth


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Karl Fredrick Dingwerth Obituary
Karl Fredrick Dingwerth

Elsmere, KY - Karl Fredrick Dingwerth, 75, died Sunday, March 31, 2019 at his home. He was born March 10, 1944 in Richmond, Indiana to Alfred and Lola Mae Spotts Dingwerth and lived most of his life in Fountain City, Indiana.

A 1963 graduate of Fountain City High School and a veteran of the Vietnam War, he was a retired employee of Dana Corporation. Karl was active serving the Fountain City community as a volunteer fireman, Jaycees and a member of the Fountain City Friends Meeting. He enjoyed farming and was known for his mechanical ingenuity.

He is survived by two sons, Shaun Thomas Dingwerth of Richmond, Indiana, and Todd (Jaclyn) Dingwerth of Seffner, Florida. He leaves a special companion, Kimbrly A. Barker, Elsmere, Kentucky, a brother, Donald Dingwerth, Richmond, Indiana and a sister Carolyn (Dave) Baldwin of Lynn, Indiana, four grandchildren, Gina Stewart, Alexis (Dalton) Chesser, Jeremiah Dingwerth and Lorenzo Dingwerth along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.

There will be a celebration of the life of Karl Dingwerth on a future date to be announced by the family. Memorial contributions may be sent to the Richmond Art Museum, P.O. Box 816. Richmond, Indiana 47375.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.