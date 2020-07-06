Karl Wisecup

Karl M. Wisecup, of Centerville, Indiana, passed away Monday, June 29th at home surrounded by his family, at the age of 76. Karl was born January 8th, 1944 to the late Hubert and Hilda (Williamson) Wisecup in Richmond, Indiana and later graduated from Centerville Senior High School in 1962. Karl was the owner and operator of Kaway Builders, and had built barns for many farmers in the Indiana and Ohio area. He loved playing poker with his many friends, and was known to play just about anywhere he could drum up a game. Karl will be missed by his family, friends, and fellow card players.Karl leaves behind his wife Ruth Ann( Pardo), brother Kent (Judy) Wisecup of New Castle, sister Barbara Faber of Indianapolis, sons Kevin Wisecup (Laura) and David Wisecup (Julie), all of Centerville, granddaughters Kylee and Erin, grandsons Hunter and Cole, two great-granddaughters, Ava and Ember, along with several nieces and nephews.Karl was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Susie Faulk.Honoring Karl's wishes, no service will be held. A celebration of life will be determined at a later date.