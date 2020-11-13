Katherine K. Ward
Greens Fork - Katherine Kay Ward, 64, of Greens Fork, died Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Reid Health in Richmond. She was born at Duffield, VA on September 15, 1956 to Robert and Margaret Maude (Vanette) Tomlinson. She had resided in Greens Fork since 1987. She was a member of Centerville Church of the Nazarene.
Survivors include 3 children, James Robert Ward (Britney), Nathan Ward and Nicole Ward (Matt Rouse); 3 grandchildren, Bailee, Cameron and Brooklyn; 4 siblings, Brenda Jager-Lang, Lynda Huffines, Gary Tomlinson and Robert Tomlinson; several cousins, including Tamy Robertson and Connie Laster; several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James E. Ward in 2006 and a sister, Shelda Tomlinson. Visitation will be 11 AM to 1 PM on Wednesday, November 18, at Culberson Funeral Home, Hagerstown. Services will follow at 1 PM. Pastor Trevor Stanley will officiate. Burial will be in Greens Fork South Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Centerville Church of the Nazarene.