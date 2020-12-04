1/1
Kathleen Marie Newton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathleen Marie Newton

Richmond - Kathleen Marie Newton, 71, passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020, after a brief illness. Kathy was born on October 28, 1949 to Bill and Mae (Lawson) Sharits and was a lifelong Richmond resident and member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church. She was a graduate of Richmond High School.

On December 12, 1969, she married the love of her life, Charles Newton, Jr. Kathy was a homemaker and helped at the family business, Newton's Auto Service. She loved entertaining guests, days by the pool, rides in the convertible and the 57 Chevy, attending sporting events, shopping, and traveling. Above all she absolutely adored her family.

In addition to her husband, Charlie, Kathy is survived by her daughters Jennifer (Sean) O'Brien, Christy (Aaron) Haller, and son Bryan (Emmi) Newton of Richmond, Indiana; grandchildren Charlie and Molly O'Brien, Alyssa, Brayden, and Julia Haller, and Ethan and Lauren Newton; brothers Mark (Belinda) Sharits and Brad Sharits; stepsister Tonya Gapen; beloved "sisters" her cousins Linda (Dan) Stephens and Roseann (Bob) McConnell; sister-in-law Tammy (Mike) Talbot, and brother-in-law Jamie (Shelly) Newton; nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents and brother and sister-in-law, Mike and Vicki Sharits.

Due to the safety concerns of friends and family, there will be no memorial service or funeral. Burial will be at Elkhorn Cemetery. Kathy recently "discovered" Facebook. We want everyone to remember her love and generosity. Please visit her Facebook page to share messages, pictures, and condolences. A special prayer and celebration of life message will be shared by Kathy's niece, Pastor Melinda Gapen.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Richmond High School Athletics and Devilettes, 300 Hub Etchison Parkway, Richmond, Indiana 47374 or St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 121 South 18th Street, Richmond, Indiana 47374. Arrangements are being handled by Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at stegall-berheide-0rr.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home - Richmond
222 North 10th Street
Richmond, IN 47374
765/962-9526
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home - Richmond

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved