Kathleen Marie Newton
Richmond - Kathleen Marie Newton, 71, passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020, after a brief illness. Kathy was born on October 28, 1949 to Bill and Mae (Lawson) Sharits and was a lifelong Richmond resident and member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church. She was a graduate of Richmond High School.
On December 12, 1969, she married the love of her life, Charles Newton, Jr. Kathy was a homemaker and helped at the family business, Newton's Auto Service. She loved entertaining guests, days by the pool, rides in the convertible and the 57 Chevy, attending sporting events, shopping, and traveling. Above all she absolutely adored her family.
In addition to her husband, Charlie, Kathy is survived by her daughters Jennifer (Sean) O'Brien, Christy (Aaron) Haller, and son Bryan (Emmi) Newton of Richmond, Indiana; grandchildren Charlie and Molly O'Brien, Alyssa, Brayden, and Julia Haller, and Ethan and Lauren Newton; brothers Mark (Belinda) Sharits and Brad Sharits; stepsister Tonya Gapen; beloved "sisters" her cousins Linda (Dan) Stephens and Roseann (Bob) McConnell; sister-in-law Tammy (Mike) Talbot, and brother-in-law Jamie (Shelly) Newton; nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents and brother and sister-in-law, Mike and Vicki Sharits.
Due to the safety concerns of friends and family, there will be no memorial service or funeral. Burial will be at Elkhorn Cemetery. Kathy recently "discovered" Facebook. We want everyone to remember her love and generosity. Please visit her Facebook page to share messages, pictures, and condolences. A special prayer and celebration of life message will be shared by Kathy's niece, Pastor Melinda Gapen.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Richmond High School Athletics and Devilettes, 300 Hub Etchison Parkway, Richmond, Indiana 47374 or St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 121 South 18th Street, Richmond, Indiana 47374. Arrangements are being handled by Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at stegall-berheide-0rr.com
.