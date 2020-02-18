|
Kathleen Quante
Greenville - Kathleen M. Quante age 78, of Greenville, Ohio and formerly of Shelbyville, Indiana passed away at 4:49 AM on Sunday, February 16, 2020, in the ER at Wayne HealthCare in Greenville.
Kathleen is survived by her husband of 51 years, Paul A. Quante whom she married April 14, 1968; son & daughter-in-law, Trevor & Amy Quante of Richmond, Indiana; daughter, Faith Hicks of Missouri; and grandchildren, Joshua Morrell, Valeri Morrell, Matthew Ellison, Wade Quante and Natalee Quante.
A funeral service will be held at 7:00 PM on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at Zechar Bailey Funeral Home in Greenville, Ohio with Pastor Andy Gilman officiating. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at the funeral home. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, February 21, 2020, at Maple Grove Cemetery in Brookville, Indiana. Memorial contributions may be made to the First Presbyterian Church Choir 114 East 4th St. Greenville, OH 45331 in Kathleen's memory. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com
Published in The Palladium-Item from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020