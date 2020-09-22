Kathleen Sue Risselman



Kathleen Sue Risselman was born in California to Ambrose and Ann Mulheeren Telker on April 6, 1945. The oldest of five children, Kathleen graduated from Connersville High School in 1963. She married her husband, David Risselman, on November 28, 1964 and honeymooned in a cold Niagara Falls, NY. David and Kathy were blessed with three daughters.



After her children were all in elementary school, Kathy began her career at the Connersville News-Examiner, working in the Advertising department and serving in several roles during her time there. She headed the Newspaper in Education initiative for three years and assisted in spearheading the newspaper's 100th year anniversary edition. Kathy was an active member of the American Business Women's Association, serving as President for two years. Her boss was proudly chosen by ABWA as Boss of the Year. Kathy was a member of Lambda Chi Omega sorority, served on the Connersville/Whitewater Valley Vocational Education Board, and volunteered as an adult literacy teacher for three years.



After leaving the News-Examiner, Kathy utilized her people and business skills in service to the Shrine of Memories Mausoleum in Connersville and the East Hill Shrine Mausoleum in Rushville. Prior to retiring, David and Kathy served the Rushville community in superintendent roles for the East Hill Cemetery.



In addition to her husband, Kathy is survived by daughters Jan (Tim) Tyler of Richmond, Jill (Alan) Parish of Shirley, and Julie (Jason Burris) Risselman of Jacksonville, FL, as well as 10 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren. Her mother, Ann Telker of Connersville, and siblings Linda VanHoegarden of Lockport, IL., Bill Telker, Randy Telker, and Mary Telker all of Connersville also survive. While she had many animal companions over the years, closest to her heart were Sofie and Rusty, miniature dachshunds. Waiting for her in heaven are her father, Ambrose Telker, her grandson, David Allen Doty, and her special uncle, Patrick Mulheeren.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to one of the following: Sheehan Cancer Center at Rush Memorial Hospital, Rushville Animal Shelter, or Fayette County Animal Shelter.



Mass will be held at 10:30 AM Friday, September 25, 2020 in St. Mary's Catholic Church in Rushville with Father James Brockmeier presiding. Friends are welcome to visit the family from 5-7PM Thursday evening in Moster Morrtuary, Rushville. A Rosary will be recited Thursday evening at 7:15. Burial will be held in the Dale Cemetery.









