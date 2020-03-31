|
Kathryn Geis
Milton - Kathryn V. "Katy" Geis, 92, passed away Monday evening March 30, 2020 at Reid Health in Richmond, Indiana. A daughter of the late Charles and Margaret (Norman) Kemuir, Kathryn was born in Bruceville, Indiana on July 20, 1927. Formerly of the Harrisburg community she and her husband of nearly 72 years, Paul, have made their home near Milton for the past 60 years. Kathryn was a member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church. She was a seamstress and enjoyed making clothes. In her leisure, Kathryn enjoyed bowling and playing cards. She loved to play with her grandkids and was a great cook.
Survivors include her husband, Paul M. Geis whom she married on April 8, 1948 in Connersville at St Gabriel Catholic Church. 5 children, Paula Hughes of Bossier, LA, Alyce Geis of Centerville, Gary (Janet Webb) Geis of Muncie, Virginia Geis of Milton and Phyllis (Randy) Reisert of Cambridge City; 18 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren;7 great great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Kathryn was preceded in death by her daughter, Amy Bates; 6 siblings, Margaret York, Mary Kramer, Florence Perkins, Cora Napier, Eva Allen and Charles Geis.
Due to current COVID-19 protocol, services for Kathryn will be private. A private graveside service will be held Friday April 3, 2020 at West Side Cemetery in Milton. Fr. John Hall will officiate. A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at a future date.
Memorial Contributions can be made to St. Elizabeth Catholic Church- 333 W. Maple Street/ Cambridge City, IN 47327.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020