|
|
Kathy A. Moore
Centerville, Ind. - Kathy A. Moore, age 71, of Centerville, Indiana, died Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Rosebud Village surrounded by her family.
Born April 13, 1948, in Marion, Indiana, to Lacy Lee and Inez A. Andes Nelson, Kathy lived in Wayne County, Indiana, most of her life. She was a 1966 graduate of Jefferson Township High School in Upland, Indiana. Kathy worked in food service. She loved cooking, baking, and gardening.
Survivors include her husband of 38 years, Joe D. Moore; daughter, Karen (Ronnie) Falls of Linden, North Carolina; son, Michael Reeves of Spring Lake, North Carolina; grandchildren, Ashley Jackson, Lacie (Zach York) Haney, Kistina (Quinten Shiverdecker) Haney, Dalton (Terri Dale) Haney, and Kali Haney; great-grandchildren, Phoebe Hamm, Kyra Jackson, Xavier and Ryker Priest, and Maeson York; sister, Linda Nelson of Upland; brothers, Larry (Margie) Nelson of Gas City, Indiana, and Jerry (Joellen) Nelson of Roann, Indiana; sister-in-law, Pam Nelson of Springfield, Ohio; nieces; nephews; cousins; first husband, Charles Reeves; and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Kerry Nelson.
The family would like to express a special thank you to Kathy's extended Rosebud family.
Memorial visitation for Kathy A. Moore will be from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Thursday, January 9, 2020, at Centerville United Methodist Church, 112 South Morton Avenue, Centerville. Memorial service will follow at 12:00 p.m. Thursday, January 9, 2020, at Centerville United Methodist Church with Pastor Ted Chalk officiating. Arrangements are being handled by Mills Funeral Home, 405 East Main Street, Centerville.
Memorial contributions may be made to: SouthernCare Hospice, 3415 West Fox Ridge Lane, Muncie, IN 47304.
Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020