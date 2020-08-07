Kathy L. Parker
Richmond - Kathy Lee Parker, 63, of Richmond, passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. Kathy was born on November 11, 1956, in Hamilton, Ohio, to Ronald S. Bowling and Carla (Tanner) Bowling. She moved to Richmond as a young girl, graduated from Richmond High School in 1974, and went on to earn bachelors, masters, and doctorate degrees from Ball State University. Kathy began her career at Richmond Community Schools in 1978 and fulfilled her love of learning and teaching as a special education teacher, school psychologist, and administrator.
Kathy and Rick Parker raised their three children in Centerville, where Kathy was a dedicated mom who never missed a ball game or school program. Her dedication continued as a grandmother to eight. Many nights of the week and most weekends, she could be found sitting in the bleachers, cheering on her grandkids. She became known as "Momaw K" to both her grandkids and their friends. In recent years, Kathy enjoyed spending time with her dear friend Jim Thalls, as well as with a group of true and loyal girlfriends.
Kathy is survived by her children Jennifer (Jon) Tinkle and Craig (Amber) Parker; grandchildren Haylee, Lizzie, and Eddie Parker and Luke, Jake, and Nick Tinkle, Emma Wayne, and Ella Parker; mother Carla (Mike) Mazza; stepmother Kathy Bowling; sisters Vicki (Ron) Dukes and Ronda (John) Beck; brother Ron Bowling; and many nieces and nephews.
Kathy was preceded in death by her son, Andrew Parker, and her father, Ron Bowling.
Friends may gather from 5 to 7 pm on Friday, August 14, 2020, at Waskom Capitol Hill Chapel in Cambridge City.
