Katrice Orr
Richmond, IN - Katrice Orr, age 42, went home to be with our Lord and Savior on September 15, 2020. She was born January 9, 1983, to Leslie Duane Orr and Katrina Long Orr, in Richmond, Indiana.
Katrice will be remembered for her beautiful smile; it was a gift to everyone she met. Katrice graduated from Richmond High School and attended Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her son: Kyhree Amir Buckner; her mother: Katrina Long Orr, Richmond, IN; her father figure: Larry Taylor; grandmother: Elaine Orr; two brothers: Leslie Duane Orr (Jennifer), Eaton, OH, and Desmond Orr, Long Beach, CA; nieces: Olivia Orr and Tamaya Orr; nephews: Leslie Orr, Preston Orr, Braden, Peyton, Darius Benton, Kingston Klingman, Amari Alexander and Trevor Orr; aunts: Linda Orr, Vanessa Orr Ferguson (Alvin), Darla Orr, Vanessa Orr, Djuana Hampton Thompson, Dallas, TX, and Regina Faye Thompson, Richmond, IN; uncles: Larry D. Thompson, Richmond, IN, and Terry C. Thompson, Bloomington, IL; cousins: Tiffany Nicholas (Derrell), Tyler Thompson, Dallas, TX, Shawnee Thompson, Indianapolis, IN, and Robert Perkins Jr.; and a host of other relatives and many friends including, Kenya Lundy, Carlotta Wilkerson, Rodie, April Taylor, Ciara Brown, Auntonio Brown, Kelly Lewis, Kevin Taylor, Julia Spicer, Tammy Jackson, Sara Sanders, Rose Deloney and John Deloney. She leaves devoted friends Tyra Ferguson, Nichole Rowlett, Regina Evans and Comfort Blair.
She is preceded in death by her father: Leslie D. Orr; grandparents Catherine Thompson, Cornelius Thompson, Great grandmother Rosemary Milton, cousin Yana Elaine Orr, nephew Kaleb Buckner, aunt Bobbie Perkins; cousin Tammy Perkins, cousin Trae Perkins.
The family would like to express special thanks to our deepest heartfelt love to everyone who loves Katrice and who's continuing her legacy of love no matter what "LOVE" #triceystrong.
Funeral services will be held at Community Family Funeral Home, on Monday, September 21, 2020, at 1:00 PM. Family and friends may call at the funeral home two hours prior to the service. Masks are required. Burial will be in Earlham Cemetery. Send online condolences to the family via the guestbook at www.communityfamilyfh.com