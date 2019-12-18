Services
Kay Frances Portzline

Kay Frances Portzline

Richmond - Kay Frances Portzline 85 of Richmond died December 17, 2019 at Forest Park Health Campus. She was born November 22, 1934 in Richmond to Robert and Helen Beeson Connerton. She was a former teacher and retired from Earlham College where she work with the Dean of Admissions. She was a member of Holy Family Church of the Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish.

Survivors include her daughter Jill (Fred) Daniel of New Castle, and one grandson Alex Michael (Jamie) Crawford. She is preceded in death by her parents and former husband Dr. Jack Portzline DDS.

Friends may call from 11:30 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Saturday December 21, 2019 at Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home 222 North 10th Street, Richmond. Private graveside services will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery with Rev. Sengole Gnanaraj officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be given to St. Jude's Research Hospital for Children 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, Tennessee 38105-9959. Condolences may b e sent to the family via the guest book at stegallberheideorr.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019
