Community Family Funeral Home - Richmond
101 West Main Street
Richmond, IN 47374
765-983-2040
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
1987 - 2019
Kayla J. Reeve Obituary
Kayla J. Reeve

Richmond, Indiana - Kayla J. Reeve age 31, passed away August 8, 2019, following a lengthy illness. She was born November 8, 1987, to Larry and Yolanda Reeve in Connersville, Indiana.

Kayla has been a resident of Wayne County since 2000. She grew up in Connersville and had attended Connersville High School. Kayla was always positive despite what she was going through and she had the biggest heart. She loved all animals. Kayla loved and enjoyed being with her family and will be missed by all who knew her.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her fiance' of 13 years: Dion Sparks; her son: DeMarcus Sparks; sister: Kristal Baker-Benson; brothers: Tyler Reeve and William Reeve; and her dog, who was special and faithful for 14 years, Lil's. She also leaves a longtime friend: Lisa Waterman; two special aunts: Deborah Gray and Vicky Lewis; two special nephews: Jamal Banks and Jordan Wheeler; and a nephew: Cory.

She is preceded in death by her father: Larry Reeve; mother: Yolanda Reeve; maternal and paternal grandparents; and a special sister: Angela Baker.

Funeral services will be held at Community Family Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at 12 Noon with Pastor Mark Swonk officiating. Family and friends may visit Wednesday at the funeral home beginning at 10:00 AM. Interment will be in Dale Cemetery, Connersville, Indiana. Send online condolences to the family via the guestbook at www.communityfamilyfh.com
Published in The Palladium-Item on Aug. 14, 2019
