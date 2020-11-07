1/1
Kc Allen Simpson
1988 - 2020
KC Allen Simpson

Hagerstown - KC Allen Simpson, 32, of Hagerstown, died Wednesday, November 4, 2020. He was born in Richmond on October 18, 1988 to Andrea K. Simpson and Kelcey E. Hall. He is loved and missed dearly by all. KC like to spend his free time at Haspin and with friends. He was a volunteer policeman in Greens Fork , worked at Grede, Indiana Bridge and Culy's. He was currently a hotshot driver. He loved dearly his girlfriend Richael Southard and their two children Gavin and Emma. Among the many missing him terribly; three brothers, Michael Freeman, Nick Collins and Macen Rhonemus; one baby sister, Shaylee Rhonemus. He always dropped everything to take care of them. Nothing mattered more to him then his family. He was taken needlessly and way to early. Visitation will be 1 to 3 PM on Monday, November 9, at Hagerstown Park. A celebration of life will follow at 3 PM. Online condolences may be left at www.culbersonfh.com




Published in The Palladium-Item from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Hagerstown Park
NOV
9
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Culberson Funeral Home
51 S Washington St
Hagerstown, IN 47346
(765) 489-5511
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
