1/1
Keith A. Driver
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Keith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Keith A. Driver

Eaton, OH - Keith A. Driver, age 84, of Eaton, OH, passed away Friday, August 21, 2020 at Greenbriar Nursing Center in Eaton. He was born February 6, 1936 in Preble County to the late Jacob and Ida (Wertz) Driver. He retired from Browning Manufacturing after 35 years of employment. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his son Kevin Driver; sisters Viola Creager, Clara Conning and Jennie Carrier; and brother Kenton Driver. He is survived by his son Chris (Sarah) Driver of Eaton; daughter Shellie (Donald) Conner of Eaton; and grandchildren: David Driver, Jessica Conner and Madelyn Driver. A private graveside service will be held at Mound Hill Cemetery (new side) in Eaton, OH. Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, Eaton is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Girton- Schmidt -Boucher Gard Funeral Home
226 W. Main St
Eaton, OH 45320
(937) 456-3333
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Girton- Schmidt -Boucher Gard Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved