|
|
Keith A. Hunsinger
Centerville, Ind. - Keith A. Hunsinger, age 56, of Centerville, Indiana, died Monday, April 6, 2020, at Reid Health.
Born March 22, 1964, in Dearborn, Michigan, to Raymond L. and Leah D. Tower Hunsinger Jr., Keith lived in Wayne County, Indiana, most of his life. He was a 1982 graduate of Centerville High School. Keith proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He worked at TimkenSteel Corporation in Eaton, Ohio. Keith was a member of the Whitewater Valley Marine Corps League. He enjoyed bluegrass music.
Survivors include his sons, Robert (fiancée, Debbie McCann) Dubois of New Castle, Indiana, Thomas Dubois of Richmond, Indiana, and Michael Hunsinger and Joseph Hunsinger, both of Indianapolis, Indiana; 10 grandchildren; significant other, Misti Richardson of Centerville and her children, Craig and Kierston; sisters, Sherry (Robert) Moore of Centerville and Krissy (Michael Bennett) Hunsinger-Mustin of Richmond; brothers, Raymond (Kim) Hunsinger III of Richmond and Kenneth Hunsinger of Cromwell, Connecticut; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and nephew, Brent Bragg.
Due to the current COVID-19 situation, we regret to inform you that services for Keith A. Hunsinger will be private. Private graveside service will be at Earlham Cemetery's Veteran's Field of Honor with Chaplain Rick Alvey officiating. Arrangements are being handled by Mills Funeral Home, 405 East Main Street, Centerville.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Marine Toys for Tots Foundation, Gift Processing Administrator, 18251 Quantico Gateway Drive, Triangle, VA 22172.
Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020