Keith Arlen Whitten
New York, NY - Keith Arlen Whitten, 80, passed away Saturday morning, February 9, 2019, at Mt. Sinai West Hospital, New York, New York.
One of five children of Hubert and Ethel Hood Whitten, Keith was born in Connersville on May 29, 1938. Following his graduation from Connersville High School, Keith attended Airliner School in Kansas City and in 1959, moved to New York.
Keith served in the United States Army Reserve for many years, receiving the rank of Specialist. He was honored to earn the title of "Soldier of the Year" while serving in the Reserve.
Keith was employed in the reservation department at PanAm Airlines and National Airlines for 26 years. While at PanAm, he received the employee of the month award two times. He also was the building doorman at his home in New York for ten years.
Keith attended the First Church of the Nazarene and was a member of the Teamsters Union and Greenwich Village Lions Club. In his leisure time, he enjoyed traveling extensively and collecting movie posters.
Survivors include two nieces, Alisa (Mark) Lutes of Brownsburg, Indiana and Teresa (Brent) Harrison of Cicero, Indiana; two nephews, Mark Allen (Denise) Stevens of Cambridge City, Indiana, and Brian Douglas (Connie) Stevens of Centerville, Indiana; a sister-in-law, Fern Whitten of Beech Grove, Indiana; and several cousins.
Keith was preceded in death by his parents, Hubert and Ethel Whitten; four brothers, Ronald, Jerry (Vesta), Lowell and Gerald Whitten; a sister, Joanna (James) Stevens; and a special friend, Charles W. Caspar.
Family and friends may call from 10:00 a.m until the time of service at 12:00 noon on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at Miller, Moster, Robbins Funeral Home. Pastor Ronnie Wylie will officiate. Burial will follow in Dale Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Salvation Army, and online condolences may be made anytime at millermosterrobbins.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Feb. 17, 2019