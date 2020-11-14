1/1
Keith Coning
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Keith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Keith Coning

Eaton, OH - Keith Coning, age 82, of Eaton, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at Grandview Hospital in Dayton. He was born July 12, 1938, in Richmond, Indiana, to the late Kenneth and Ethel (Mattix) Coning. Keith was a graduate of Jackson Township High School class of 1956. After serving in the United States Air Force, he completed a career as a pipefitter with AK Steel in Middletown, Ohio. Farming was an important part of Keith's life and he partnered with father-in-law Stanley Clark and Fred (Carol) Kerler for many years. Keith is survived by former wife Margorie (Clark) Coning of Eaton, Ohio, sons Chris (Angi) Coning of Tipp City, Ohio, and Michael (Christine) Coning of Greenfield, Indiana; grandchildren Max Coning, Ladia Coning, and Alexandra Coning; and great grand-daughter Zion Bertke. He is also survived by his sister Rita Rohlfs of Vacaville, California, niece Jill (Rohlfs) Sullivan, nephew Sam Rohlfs and many cousins. Keith was preceded in death by his parents and his brother-in-law Mel Rohlfs of Vacaville. Keith was a kind, generous man who will live in our hearts and memories forever. Due to the current pandemic and health concerns for extended family and friends, a private funeral service will be held by the immediate family. Burial will be at Mound Hill Cemetery in Eaton. Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, Eaton is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Girton- Schmidt -Boucher Gard Funeral Home
226 W. Main St
Eaton, OH 45320
(937) 456-3333
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Girton- Schmidt -Boucher Gard Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved